Guilty Plea in Beating Death Caught on Facebook Video

A man charged in the brutal beating death of a Maine heavy metal musician that was captured on video has pleaded guilty.

The Bangor Daily News reports 30-year-old Donald Galleck pleaded guilty Thursday to the lesser charge of manslaughter in the 2018 death of 40-year-old Jason Moody of Bangor.

Facebook video captured by the phone in Galleck’s shirt pocket allegedly showed him punching Moody and pounding his head on the pavement.

Galleck inadvertently sent the video to a female friend, who told police.

His plea agreement calls for a recommended sentence of eight years in prison and restitution of nearly $2,400 to Maine's Victim Compensation Fund.