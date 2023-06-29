Guess Where Josh Gad Had His First ‘Proper Authentic’ Lobster Roll in Maine?

I love it when celebrities get excited about Maine.

Living here and having access to the best seafood on the planet with some of the best scenery, we can sometimes take it for granted. That's why it was so sweet to have actor Josh Gad come to Maine and experience an honest-to-God lobster roll!

Josh Gad / Facebook Josh Gad / Facebook loading...

Josh put this pic on his Facebook page from non-other than The Clam Shack in Kennebunk. That's his very first lobster roll...ever! He said,

This Maine place is pretty special. And I had my first PROPER AUTHENTIC LOBSTER ROLL!!! Why am I screaming?!!

We all know why you are screaming because you just got punched in the face with the best of Maine. It makes everyone scream. The owner Steve Kingston was just as happy to host Olaf putting this happy picture on Facebook (look - sunshine!)

The Clam Shack Facebook The Clam Shack Facebook loading...

Steve had a big ol' smile about Josh going to his place for his first lobster roll!

Olaf came over from Arundel to have his first lobster roll ever! We had a very cool visit with actor Josh Gad yesterday. He and his family had a great time and we can’t wait to go see him on Broadway in Gutenberg the Musical. Hope to see you again on pickup weekend!

Josh is hysterical. Check out his TikTok capturing the real summer weather we've all been dealing with.

I love that he says Maine is one big beautiful horror film set everywhere he went! I never thought of it that way, but it's true!

Welcome to Maine Josh. Now that you've had your very first lobster roll, that's just the tip of the iceberg for all that Maine has to offer. From horror film settings to sometimes even the sun comes out! Hope you visit again!