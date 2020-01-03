Gronkowski Surprises New England Teen With a Trip to the Super Bowl

You can’t deny the Gronk is the king of making the news recently.

Sure, some of his antics are shocking, like smashing Steve Harvey’s Lego head on live television on New Year’s Eve but let that not take away from the other news that happened with Gronk New Year’s Eve.

According to newscentermaine.com, the Gronk surprised Ware, Massachusetts, teen Aiden Clark with the news that his wish to attend the Super Bowl had been granted by the Make-A-Wish foundation, which has partnered with the NFL.

Aiden, his brother Rhys and his parents will be attending the Super Bowl in Miami and various related activities in Florida this year.

Aiden Clark was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder that caused seizures which left him unable to even attend school, News Center Maine stated. In 2017, an exploratory brain operation at Boston Children’s Hospital left him “all but cured,” according to his dad Shawn, the news station reported.

In addition to getting the great news live on television New Year’s Eve, Gronk gave Aiden a signed football and helmet along with a jersey for Aiden’s little brother.

According to newscentermaine.com, Gronk is Aiden Clark’s favorite football player of all time and it’s easy to see why.

Rob Gronkowski is a great player on and off the field and I love that he included Aiden’s little brother. He may have smashed Steve Harvey’s Lego head, but he made a dream come true for Aiden Clark and that is what I will remember from New Year’s Eve this year.