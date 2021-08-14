Great White Shark Seen Near Several Maine Beaches

As mother natured turned up the heat on New England on Thursday and Friday, it should not be much of a surprise that Mainers (and visitors) flocked to Maine beaches in crazy numbers.

It looks like people weren't the only ones attracted to our beaches.

According to WMTW, a Great White Shark was recently spotted off the coast of Maine.

As a result of the spotting, warning flags were raised at Cape Elizabeth's Crescent Beach. The flags are meant to let visitors know that there was a recent shark sighting in the area and that they should take needed precautions.

According to officials, if you see a shark in the water while swimming you should get to shore as soon as possible and try not to splash or make sudden movements.

In the summer of 2020, Maine had its first recorded fatal shark attack. In July of 2020, a New York woman in her 60s was killed while swimming hear her vacation home on Bailey Island. Because of this, more coastal Maine communities have began using flags, or other methods, to warn beachgoers about recent shark sightings.

Please enjoy Maine's amazing beaches, but please be safe. We don't want to see anyone injured or killed.

