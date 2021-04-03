Governor Mills Orders All Flags at Half Staff Through Tuesday April 6th

Governor Janet Mills ordered the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered immediately through Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in honor of the service and sacrifice of the victims of an attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, 2021.

In a press release Governor Mill said

"Our hearts go out to the victims of today's attack at the U.S. Capitol as well as their families and loved ones. The horrific events of today are another difficult moment for a police force that has already endured great tragedy and shown great strength this year. Let us pay tribute to the life of the officer lost, and pray for the recovery of the other injured, as we extend our gratitude to the men and women of the Capitol Police who put their lives on the line every day to protect the Capitol of the United States."