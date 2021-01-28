Governor Mills Ends Business “Curfew”

In today's (January 28th) Maine CDC press conference, Maine Governor Janet Mills announced the end to the curfew put on various type of "entertainment" businesses.

As of Monday, February 1st, restaurants, theaters, and other allowed entertainment venues will be able to resume normal operations.

Governor Mills' implemented the "curfew" on certain types of businesses in mid-November. Just before it was set to expire, it was extended to cover the Christmas and New Years' holiday. Later, it was extended "indefinitely".

What was the logic for the curfew? Initially, it was an attempt to keep college students, home for the holidays, from going out to party. At first, it was to prevent them from going out before Thanksgiving. Later, it was to prevent them from going out over the Christmas Holiday and New Years' Eve. As we saw a spike that was, some believe, caused by people gathering over the Holidays, it was decided to extend the "curfew" til further notice.

As the state has recently seen a reduction in its positivity rate, it made sense to roll back the "curfew" mandate.

