Governor Mills Declares No Dining-In At Maine Restaurants Through March 31st

Late Wednesday morning, Governor Janet Mills took further steps in helping to slow the ballooning of coronavirus cases in Maine by declaring that all restaurants statewide will no longer be allowed to have dine-in service until March 31st.

Samara Heisz

The declaration is another blow to an already struggling service industry in the last 7-10 days. Initially, simple curfews were put into place in hopes of stemming the spread of the potentially deadly virus. But in just the last three days, Maine has seen a jump in coronavirus cases, to the announcement of 42 presumptive cases as of Wednesday afternoon. That led the Governor to declare that restaurants and bars, a common place for people to gather, must shut down their dining rooms for the next two weeks.

The declaration won't stop restaurants from offering curbside pickup or delivery of food, at least for now. If Maine's coronavirus cases continue to elevate, more measures may need to be put into place to protect the general public from the dangerous virus.

Governor Janet Mills declaration of dining rooms at Maine restaurants being closed for two weeks begins this evening at 6pm.