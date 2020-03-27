Gov. Mills Extends Boating Registration Renewal Period

Governor Janet Mills directed Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso on March 27 to allow boaters to operate without a current 2020 registration and milfoil sticker until April 30, 2020. Boat registrations normally expire at the end of each calendar year.

“With some town offices closed, and state offices closed to walk-in business due to the civil state of emergency, it made sense to relax the registration requirement until we can work out the all the logistical details,” said MDIFW Commissioner Judy Camuso.

