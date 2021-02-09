Woman Uses Gorilla Glue as Hairspray, Ends Up in the ER

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the latest Zoom hack, one woman's Gorilla Glue mishap and more, below.

Woman Uses Gorilla Glue in Her Hair, Ends Up in the ER

Tessica Brown admits she made a huge mistake after using Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive in her hair instead of her usual hairspray. Brown spent 22 hours in the ER with no luck on getting the glue out. She has now reportedly hired an attorney and is strongly considering suing the glue company, claiming the warning label makes no mention of not using the product for hair. (via TMZ)

People Judge Couples Who Post About Each Other A Lot

In a survey of 2,000 Americans, 51 percent admitted they judge people who post about being in a relationship "too much." However, nearly the same amount of people say that they assume a relationship might be in trouble if neither party has recently posted. (via SWNS Digital)

Find Out Who's Paying Attention to You With This Zoom Call Hack

According to one genius TikToker, if you want to know if someone is watching you on Zoom, all you have to do is yawn. If they yawn as well, it's safe to assume that they were looking at you.

HBO Competes With Netflix, Also Working on GameStop Movie

Netflix isn't the only streaming service planning on taking on the GameStop saga to the small screen: HBO has a scripted film in development now as well. The project is being headed up by executive producers Andrew Sorkin, Len Amato and Jason Blum. (via Variety)

Listen to Courteney Cox Cover 'Drivers License'

Over the weekend, Courteney Cox posted an Instagram Reel of her singing Olivia Rodrigo's No. 1 smash hit, "Drivers License." Rodrigo shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "SO GOOD!!!" (via Just Jared)

Christina Milian Replaces Naya Rivera on TV Series

Television network Starz has decided to continue its Step Up TV series despite the death of lead actress Naya Rivera. Christina Milian will serve as the replacement for Rivera's character. (via Just Jared)

Multiple Celebrities Back the Free Britney Movement

Following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary on Friday, multiple celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Khloe Kardashian and Valerie Bertinelli, came out to publicly support the #FreeBritney movement. (via Page Six)