Go-Go’s Play Los Angeles Club Show: Photos

The Go-Go’s delivered an intimate performance at the famed Whisky a Go Go on Tuesday night (Dec. 14).

The concert marked the band’s first performance since being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October.

The group -- made up of Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards and vocals), Kathy Valentine (bass and vocals) and Jane Wiedlin (guitar and vocals), with Blondie’s Clem Burke filling in on drums -- rocked through a 20-song set, featuring some of their most beloved tracks.

The band opened with “Beatnik Beach,” followed by “This Town,” before delivering their 1982 hit song “Vacation.”

Other highlights included the classic tracks “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat,” which were performed back-to-back to close out the initial set. The band then came out for a two-song encore, performing “Fun With Ropes” and “Can’t Stop the World.”

The concert was a homecoming for the Go-Go’s, who formed in Los Angeles in 1978 and eventually rose to become one of the ‘80s most popular acts. In 2016, the band embarked on a farewell tour which culminated with a performance at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater. The group would be back in the City of Angels two years later, playing three shows at the Hollywood Bowl as part of their brief 40th anniversary tour.

The Whisky a Go Go show was part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series, with contest winners making up the majority of those in attendance. Radio and television personality Richard Blade, a mainstay on SiriusXM’s 1st Wave channel since 2005, introduced the band.

See exclusive images from the event in the gallery below.