Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Reportedly Expecting First Child Together

Gigi Hadid is reportedly pregnant... and the father is her on-again, off-again beau, Zayn Malik!

TMZ reports that the celebrity couple are expecting their first child together.

Family sources told the tabloid that Hadid is about 20 weeks along in the alleged pregnancy.

Both Hadid and Malik have been staying with Hadid's family at their farmhouse in Pennsylvania during the nationwide coronavirus quarantine.

Over the past weekend, the supermodel shared photos on Instagram of her, the former One Direction singer and her family — including sister and fellow model Bella Hadid — celebrating her birthday.

Last week, Hadid's mother, model and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, shared a sweet birthday message for her daughter on Instagram.

"Giving birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love. Thank you for being such a extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman that you are. May your days always be blessed with love, light and happiness but most of all great health," she wrote.

25-year-old Hadid and 27-year-old Malik first began dating in 2015, and she appeared in his "Pillowtalk" music video the following year.

In 2017, they became the third couple to ever appear on the cover of Vogue for the magazine's August issue.

They split in March 2018, reconciled in June 2018, but split again in November 2018.

The pair officially got back together last winter, in December 2019.

Neither have yet publicly commented on the pregnancy speculation.

This story is developing...