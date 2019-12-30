Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back Together?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik sparked reconciliation rumors again after the model posted a series of pretty telling photos on her Instagram Story over the holidays.

Fans first began to speculate the on-again-off-again couple was back together after Hadid posted a picture making his mother Trisha Malik’s chicken curry pasta salad. She captioned the post, "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad."

"Hopefully she'll share the receipt with the world one day," she added.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, Malik's mom reposted Hadid's photo and then shared an old video of Gigi revealing that her favorite restaurant was her "boyfriend's mum's kitchen."

Meanwhile, it wouldn't be completely shocking if the longtime couple got back together. In November, sources told Us Weekly the two were "talking again" following Hadid's summer fling with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.

However, the insider made it pretty clear a reunion wasn't in the cards for them... at least not for now.

“Gigi and Zayn are still speaking but they aren’t getting back together — it’s way too stressful for her,” the source revealed. “She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won’t go through getting back together with him. She’s already tried. They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship."

So are they back together? Or just still good friends? We'll just have to wait and see but fans of the pair are definitely excited about a potential rekindled romance.