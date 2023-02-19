Did You Know You Can Get Paid to Move to Maine or Vermont?

Well, what do you know? Some states will actually pay you to move there. How cool is that, especially if picking up and leaving where you are now isn't too much of an issue? And honestly, with so many working remotely, getting to live whereever you want in the world is becoming quite the thing.

As a matter of fact, moving is always in the Top 5 of the most stressful things in life, along with losing a job, divorce, a death, and major health concerns. All are physically, psychologically, and financially taxing.

According to Newsbreak, three state governments, two of which are in New England, are literally paying you to relocate. For the adventurous, this is actually pretty cool. On this list of three states, the first state is Alaska. Yup, you'd most definitely have to pay me to move to Alaska, and it would have to be A LOT. Meanwhile, if you need that fresh start, that's the deal.

When it comes to Maine and Vermont, this sounds like a pretty nice deal, considering they're such incredible states. Maybe that's because I live in New England and already know the hidden treasures held, fabulous vacay spots to be had, and beauty that garners travelers from all over the world to visit.

Maine

This Newsbreak article says if you're a student, Maine will assist you with your student loans. Click here to find out more about that program.

Meanwhile, first-time homeowners with student loans are eligible for up to $40,000 in student loan relief. Click here for more on that incredible offer.

Vermont

The Green Mountain State has worker relocation grants that pay up to $7,500. How helpful is that when it comes to moving prices, lease or home buying cots, etc? Here's where you go to find out more about this program.

Vermont has another program to attract remote workers, with incentives that pay up to $10,000. Click here for more on that.

