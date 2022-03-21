Gallery of the 2022 14U Hockey Tournament in Presque Isle

Youth Hockey overtakes city of Presque Isle

The Presque Isle Youth Hockey Association hosted the Tier IV 14U tournament March 18-20 at The Forum. Teams throughout the state spent the weekend in Presque Isle competing for the title for the 2022 tournament. Friday and Saturday consisted of pool play to seed teams and determine which teams would play in Sunday's semifinal and final rounds.

Teams from all over Maine came to Presque Isle

Presque Isle, Casco Bay Red Devils, Brewer, Southern Aroostook, LA Nordiques, MJBB, Gladiators Black and Gladiators Red participated in the weekend tournament. After pool play the top two teams in each pool advanced to the Sunday morning games, to be followed by the championship game in the afternoon. Casco Bay would defeat Brewer in the first semifinal game, and Gladiator Red skated past the LA Nordiques in the other matchup.

The championship game was highly competitive and went down to the final minute before Casco Bay put in the game-winning goal with under a minute to play in regulation. Congratulations to Casco Bay Red Devils on capping off your season with a championship. Below are images from games on Saturday and Sunday morning. Enjoy!