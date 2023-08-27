10 of the Funniest and Quirkiest Town Names in Maine

Maine is many things, but I think one of the funniest things about us, is how weird the names of the towns can get.

I mean, most of us can't even pronounce half of the towns in this state correctly already, nevertheless, the one's coming up on this list.

Let's do a sample run: can you pronounce The Passagassawakeag River? No? Yes? I certainly can't.

Turns out there's a cool little meaning behind this fun-to-guess river's name.

According to mainetrailfinder.com, Passagassawakeag is a Native American word meaning "place for spearing sturgeon by torchlight." Something new to learn, right?

Now that my brain is in this weird place, it got me thinking about all the other funny town names in Maine.

So let's go. Here are my top 10 funniest and quirkiest town names in Maine (in no particular order):

Friendship

Bath

Mooselookmeguntic Lake (I know it's not a town. I'm cheating because it's such a great name. Sue me.)

Strong

Smyrna

Caratunk

Molunkus

Linneus

Bowerbank

My favorite silly name that tops the cake in Maine is a town called Burnt Porcupine.

So this is actually an island. It's one of the "Porcupine Islands" located in Frenchman Bay of Hancock County.

Three other funny Porcupine Islands in Hancock County are:

Bald Porcupine Island

Sheep Porcupine Island

Long Porcupine Island

Where did all these islands get their name? Once again, there's meaning (like all your tattoos).

According to mindabet.com, Burnt Porcupine's name comes from the "charcoal colors of its rocks."

They also say, "Long Porcupine is the longest island out of all the porcupines." Go figure.

Sidenote: There are places in Maine literally named after different countries. Here's just a few:

China, Maine

Paris, Maine

'Mexico, Maine

Kokadjo, Maine

What do you think is the funniest or quirkiest town name? Let me know. There are a lot of good ones to choose from!

