The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), Maine Violent Offender Task Force (MVOTF) arrested a 33-year-old Massachusetts man in Ellsworth Friday. Ramon Smith had warrants from Connecticut for homicide and Massachusetts for strangulation.

Information in the investigation showed that Smith had fled and was hiding at a hotel in Ellsworth, Maine, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Maine Violent Offender Task Force identified Smith in the parking lot of the hotel. He was a passenger in a vehicle. He was apprehended without incident, said authorities.

Agents seized a weapon, drugs and cash after Smith was arrested. Law Enforcement seized a loaded .380 caliber High Point pistol, 116 grams of cocaine, 76.3 grams of cocaine base, 67 grams of fentanyl, and $4,970 in cash.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Downeast Drug Task Force charged Smith with Class A Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (with the aggregate factor being based upon the firearm and substantial drug amounts).

He will be extradited to the states with warrants, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Smith will be arraigned in Maine.

Get our free mobile app

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Ramon Smith including SMS District of Connecticut, USMS District of Massachusetts, Maine State Police, MDEA Downeast Drug Task Force, and the Ellsworth Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

This news story will be updated when more information is available and released.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.