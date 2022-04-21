From Maine to the World: The Incredible Rise of Record Store Day

A special holiday is upon us, and it's one with some serious Maine ties.

Record Store Day

This year will mark the 15th annual Record Store Day, a "holiday" to celebrate small business and all things music. According to Newscenter Maine, this worldwide phenomena has over 2,000 participating stores for this year's event, which is being held on Saturday, April 23rd.

Newscenter Maine also listed out some of the special vinyl releases expected that day. Those releases include artists like Joan Jett, Tegan & Sarah, and The Chet Baker Trio, just to name a few.

Did Record Store Day Start in Maine?

This holiday did in fact get its start in Maine. According to Newscenter Maine, Chris Brown from the iconic Bull Moose music stores came up with the idea in 2007. It was a way to help promote small business, appreciate music independence, and celebrate all those who are connected.

The early success of the day has seen it rise to incredible levels, including becoming worldwide, and having a year-wide organization to help coordinate the holiday. And plenty of new releases are now associated with the holiday.

Record Store Day Participation

Maine will have good representation for this year's big day. Considering the day's connection to the Pine Tree State, one would hope that Maine would be heavily involved. Plus, with our state's passion for independence, the holiday suits us well.

The stores that truly participate in the spirit of the day have also signed the Record Store Day Pledge. This pledge is a promise to consumers that Record Store Day releases will be sold to customers in-store, fairly priced, and not held back for internet-only consumers.

According to recordstoreday.com, all 12 of the participating Maine record stores have signed that pledge. That's quite impressive for this great state.

Below is a list of all the participating Maine record stores according to recordstoreday.com. The stores cover a good swath of the state, giving many Mainers an opportunity to participate in the holiday.

Don't see your favorite vinyl store on there? Don't worry. They certainly could be participating. But, there's only one way to find out. Head on over Saturday and grab a record or two.

Maine Stores Officially Participating in Record Store Day Here is a list of all the record stores officially participating in the 15th Annual Record Store Day