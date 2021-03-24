FREE College Courses Available To Maine High School Students

Great news if you are thinking about furthering your education. According to a Maine Community College System press release, the MCCS will make FREE classes available during this upcoming summer.

If you are a high school student in Maine, or a first year college student you could participate in a free class with no fees or tuition. The State Community College System will waive the costs but only for one class but, hey free classes are free classes, and you can get it done during summer.

The MCCS really wants to entice high school seniors to re-engage. With everyone's schedule being changed several times during this Covid-19 pandemic MCCS feels their new program "Momentum From The Start" is just what the state and kids need to get thing flowing in the right direction once again.

Keep in mind even though tuition and fees will be waived the student would still be responsible for books and materials.

There is also another program already in place called "Aspirations" that is geared towards Maine high school students and it allows them to earn free academic college credits each year. The students guidance councilor can put that into to place for them.

If you would like more information on either of these great programs, CLICK HERE to get connected to the college admission offices or, CLICK HERE to learn more and read the full press release.

