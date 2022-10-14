Fort Fairfield & MSSM Soccer Teams Split Girls/Boys Soccer Games

Positioning for the playoffs

The Fort Fairfield Tigers girls’ and boys’ soccer teams played the MSSM Penguins under the lights on Thursday in a Class D North matchups. Both Fort Fairfield teams will make the playoffs, while the MSSM teams sit on the brink of a spot in the dance.

Fast start for the Penguins

In the girl's game MSSM scored the first goal of the evening 14 minutes into the game when Aubrey Ainsworth beat the goalkeeper after a through pass from Rianna Mattox. The duo would connect again later in the half on a corner kick and some luck, Ainsworth put the Penguins ahead 2-0. Aubrey Ainsworth would put in another first half goal, giving MSSM a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Play was even in the second half as the Tigers looked to make a comeback. The MSSM defense was able to limit most legitimate scoring opportunities for Fort Fairfield. Jayde McKenney fired a shot from outside the 18 that went into the net bringing the Tigers within reach. MSSM was able to run the clock down and earned a 3-1 victory. Morgan Castonguay saved 12 of 15 shots on the evening for Fort Fairfield while Elena Wirth made 4 saves on 5 shots for MSSM.

Tigers ready to make their statement in the playoffs

The boys game saw the current #3 team, Fort Fairfield control play and looking like a team ready to make a deep run in the playoffs. Fort Fairfield controlled play and came out of the game healthy. Graedon King led the Tigers in scoring with 2 goals and 2 assists. Cayden Ala scored a goal for the Tigers and had 2 assists and Miciah Daigle scored a goal as well. Fort Fairfield improves to 8-4-1 on the season after a 4-0 win over MSSM.

One more date with their rivals:

Fort Fairfield girls and boys teams will be hosting the Central Aroostook Panthers on Monday to wrap-up their regular season. Playoffs begin on October 21.

