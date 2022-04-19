Fore! Local Golf Courses In Great Shape Ahead of 2022; Update

Teeing off!

The activity at many local golf courses has picked up in recent days with the snow melting away and the anticipation of another summer on the links is building. There are courses in other parts of the state of Maine that have opened for play while Aroostook County and New Brunswick play catch-up with Mother Nature.

Let them do their work

Golf course managers and grounds crews diligently working to get the courses in the best playing shape possible from day 1. The winter and spring conditions present challenges to course superintendents who don't know what they are getting into until all of the snow is gone from the courses. Many of the local clubs have added green covers to help with protecting sensitive surfaces. As the covers are coming off, the greens appear to be holding up well and are already approaching mid-summer form.

The crew at PICC is pleased

Presque Isle Country Club began pulling green covers over the weekend and some of the members were pleased to see the covers did their job over the winter. These are how their greens look on holes #3, #4, #6, and #17. When the 55th Spudland Amateur tees off in July the players should be ready for first-class conditions.

Via PICC Facebook Page

Via PICC

#4 Green at PICC

2 Lost Husbands on #17 green at PICC. These two play like the greens are made of hot lava. Stay off! Via PICC

The base of Mars Hill Mountain

Mars Hill Country Club pulled off the green cover on hole #18 last week and the green looks to be in good shape. It's shaping up to be another great spring through fall at one of the more picturesque golf courses around.

#18 Green at Mars Hill Country Club via MHCC Facebook page

Will politics and golf meet in our area this year?

The pandemic has forced Aroostook Valley Country Club into one of the more unique positions in the world as the club sits between the U.S. and Canada on the Fort Fairfield and Perth-Andover line. AVCC pulled the green cover off of the #1 green last week and it looks very impressive. I think I could take a nap on that green!

Green #1 at Aroostook Valley Country Club via AVCC Facebook Page

