Ford Recalling Over Half Million Explorers

According to a safety recall notice from Ford Motor Company, they are recalling over a half million, 620,483 to be exact Ford Explorers from 2016 through 2019 due to roof rail covers that could become loose and fall off the vehicle while driving due to a defective part. Concerns are that this could lead to a crash for others that may have to avoid any debris from becoming disconnect.

This safety recall by Ford was prompted as a precaution as they have stated that they are not aware of any accidents that may have occurred due to this issue. They have also stated in the safety notice they are not aware or any injuries occurring due to this issue either.

Ford expects to contact owners next month to begin any repairs. If you prefer to contact your local Ford dealer simply reference the recall number: 21S22

