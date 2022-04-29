Flewelling & Kingsbury To Lead Presque Isle Basketball Teams

Friday afternoon breaking news!

The search for new coaches for the Presque Isle boys and girl's varsity basketball programs is over and two familiar names will be leading the Wildcats beginning in 2022-23. Last month Jeff Hudson announced his retirement from coaching after leading the girls' program for 23 seasons and leading the Wildcats to 3 State Championships. Just one week later it was announced that the boys coach, Terry Cummings, was stepping away from the program after 11 seasons in Presque Isle.

Presque Isle Athletic Director Mark White announced the hiring of the two new varsity coaches in a press release on Friday.

Former State Championship Winning Coach Takes Over

Dillon Kingsbury will be taking the boys varsity coaching position at Presque Isle. Kingsbury spent the 2021-22 season as Hudson's assistant coach for the girls' team. Before landing back at the school he graduated from in 2010, Kingsbury coached in Easton, Houlton, and at Central Aroostook in Mars Hill. Coach Kingsbury's 2019-20 team at Central Aroostook won the girls Class C State Championship after entering the tournament as a #6 seed. He will now lead the program he once played for and he is excited to hit the ground running with these Wildcats. Just a few days short of his 30th birthday, Dillon Kingsbury has already collected over 100 wins as a coach at the varsity level.

A veteran coach just shy of 30 years young

Coach Kingsbury was the 2014 Class D MABC Coach of the Year and he was named the Class C COTY in 2019. The National Federation of High Schools named him the 2020 Maine High School Girls Coach of the Year. He is the assistant coach for the PIHS girls' varsity soccer team and is an active umpire on the Northern Maine Board of Umpires.

A Return Home For One More Wildcat

Krystal Flewelling has been named the head coach for the Presque Isle girls varsity basketball team. She played under Coach Jeff Hudson during her time at PIHS. Flewelling spent the 2021-22 season leading the Central Aroostook girls' team to a 10-8 regular season record, in her first-year coaching at the varsity level. Coach Flewelling has spent previous seasons as the top assistant to Dillon Kingsbury during his time at Central Aroostook, where they won a gold ball.

Krystal comes with Championship experience

Flewelling was a critical part of two state championship teams in 2012 and 2013 and scored over 1,000 points in her career at Presque Isle High School. She was named to the Bangor Daily News All-Tournament Team during her senior year of 2015.

Congratulations and good luck to Coach Flewelling and Coach Kingsbury.

