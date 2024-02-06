Five People Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Maine
Police said five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Westbrook on Tuesday morning.
Car Hit a House after Three-Vehicle Crash
The Westbrook Fire Department said one of the crashed vehicles hit a house on William Clarke Drive.
One Person Extricated from Vehicle
One of the individuals involved in the wreck had to be extricated from their vehicle. The home was being evaluated for its structural integrity after the crash, said WGME News.
Extent of Injuries
The extent of the injuries was not released, Names and ages were also not released.
Crash Investigation Remains Open
The crash investigation is ongoing. Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is made available. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent to your smart devices.
