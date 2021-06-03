The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor.

Now, it appears that the majority of those fireworks displays will take place this year.

The following list will be updated as we get additional details about fireworks displays. Of course, if you know about a display that is not on our list, please send us a message through our app or on Facebook with all the details so we can add it to our list.

2021 Maine 4th of July Fireworks Displays Here is a list of upcoming Independence Day fireworks displays in Central Maine and beyond. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

While there will be fireworks, in most cases the other events that normally accompany these shows will not happen. Parades, bands, vendors, food trucks, etc. This is not true in all cases. Augusta, for example, is planning to hold a parade, have a day's worth of bands, and do fireworks. However, for many (like Portland) we won't see a full Independence Day celebration until 2022.

