Fire Officials: Center Street Fire Accidental, Bangor, Maine
A fire that destroyed two apartment buildings Monday night is being called accidental.
Fire crews from several towns responded to an apartment complex on Center Street Avenue in Bangor around 6:30 p.m..
WLBZ reports tenants in one apartment were alerted by a neighbor to get out immediately and once they made it outside, there was some sort of explosion.
Seven people were displaced by the fire.
Bangor fire officials believe both buildings will have to be torn down due to extensive damage.
