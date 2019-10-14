Fire in Westmanland on Madawaska Lake Road; One Injured [PHOTO]

The North Lakes Fire and Rescue said a camp on Madawaska Lake Road in Westmanland was a total loss after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Darren Woods, Fire Chief, North Lakes Fire & Rescue said the initial reports are the fire started from smoking materials, but the cause is under investigation. The structure was gutted out from smoke and fire damage. It was a total loss. The building is insured.

When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved & fire in the woods. A neighbor was giving first aid to one occupant who had minor injuries, said Chief Woods. The individual was treated at Cary Medical Center and released. Their name was not released.

North Lakes responded with 5 trucks and 19 firefighters, and called Stockholm Fire for tanker support and Caribou Fire for station coverage which brought 9 more men and 3 more trucks. EMERA also assisted at the scene.