Fire in Cab Destroys Town-Owned Snow Plow in Fort Fairfield

A town-owned snow plow clearing snow in Fort Fairfield was destroyed after a fire ignited in the cab.

Fort Fairfield Fire Department responded to the North Caribou Road yesterday afternoon. Officials say the blaze started in the passenger side of the firewall and spread quickly throughout the cab. The driver escaped without injuries.

The road was temporarily closed until the fire was extinguished and the plow truck was removed. Faulty electrical wiring is the suspected cause.

The 2011 Freightliner, worth about $70,000, was a total loss. The vehicle was fully insured.