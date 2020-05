A fire early Friday morning caused extensive damage to a residence in Chapman.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a mobile home unit at 2078 Chapman Road shortly after 3 a.m.

The occupants, including a woman and her baby, made it out safely.

The damage was contained to the rear section of the mobile home. A newer adjoining structure was not damaged.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire. We'll have more information as it becomes available.