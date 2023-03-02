A fire Wednesday afternoon heavily damaged the Bald Eagle convenience store and gas station in Eagle Lake.

The Eagle Lake Fire Department responded around noon to a report of a grease fire at Bald Eagle at 3318 Aroostook Road, the town’s Main Street. Flames quickly spread up the walls and to the roof. Firefighters from the Fort Kent Fire Department and other neighboring communities worked for several hours to help extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured. The building sustained extensive damage. Crews cleared the scene by 5:00 p.m.

The store in Eagle Lake, owned by Tom Roy, has been a central part of the community for many years. The business was once owned by former Maine legislator John Martin and a partner, according to the Fiddlehead Focus.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Video of Eagle Lake Fire via daviddwebb



