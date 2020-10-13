Fire Destroys Workshop in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Firefighters from four communities helped battle a fire on an Amish family's farm in Fort Fairfield on Monday.

Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue responded around 11:30 a.m. to a blaze that broke out in a workshop on the Page Road.

Crews from Easton, Limestone and Presque Isle were called in for backup and were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The workshop, which was used to make buggies for the Amish community, was a total loss.

A faulty exhaust on a diesel engine was reported to be the cause of the blaze. No people or animals were injured.