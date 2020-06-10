Fire Destroys Home in Downtown Fort Fairfield

A wind-whipped fire Wednesday afternoon destroyed a home on Cogswell Street in Fort Fairfield.

The Fort Fairfield Fire Department responded to the call just after 3 p.m. to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from the residence. Deputy Fire Chief Tim Browning said windy conditions contributed to the quick spread of the fire.

The homeowners, who are in their 70s, were not home at the time, according to a media release from Public Safety Director Shawn Newell.

Fire crews from Easton, Presque Isle, and Caribou helped battle the blaze. The home was a total loss and is believed to be insured.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowners. The town of Fort Fairfield is also collecting clothing and donations to help the couple, who lost everything in the fire.

A portion of Presque Isle Street/Route 1A, the main highway through Fort Fairfield, was shut down until Wednesday evening and traffic was diverted. Fort Fairfield Police, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted with scene control.

