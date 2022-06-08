Fire Destroys Home and Property in Drew Plantation, Maine

Fire Destroys Home and Property in Drew Plantation, Maine

Firefighters from several communities battled a fire early Wednesday morning that ripped through a large home and workshop in Drew Plantation, just below the village of Wytopitlock.

The call came in to the Reed Plantation Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 2:00 a.m. reporting a fire at 53 Andrews Road. Fire departments from Reed Plantation/Wytopitlock, Springfield, Mattawamkeag, Lee, Kingman, Medway and Danforth all responded, as well as Lincoln Ambulance.

In addition to the two structures destroyed in the fire, the blaze was reported to have spread into the woods on the property. Maine Forest Rangers assisted at the scene.

There were no injuries reported. Officials with the Reed Plantation Volunteer Fire Department have no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Drew Plantation is in northernmost Penobscot County, on the Aroostook County line. The property is reportedly owned by David Smalley, who along with his wife, Susan and their family make heirloom wooden toys in their business Elves & Angels.

We’ll have more information concerning this fire as it becomes available.

