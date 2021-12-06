Fire Destroys Family’s Home on Old Washburn Road in Caribou

A Caribou family, including a couple and their daughters, lost their home in a fast-moving fire over the weekend.

The Caribou Fire Department responded to a call of a chimney fire at 186 Old Washburn Road at 11:43 p.m. Friday, according to Capt. Danny Raymond.

The Ridenour family was alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors in the house and managed to escape unharmed. Capt. Raymond said the flames had spread from the chimney into the walls of the home when firefighters arrived.

Caribou Fire Department received mutual aid from Presque Isle, Washburn and Stockholm Fire Departments. About 30 firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours Saturday. Temperatures overnight dropped to about 15°F.

The two-story home, which was insured, is considered a complete loss.

The local Amish Community is providing housing and clothing for the family and the American Red Cross has provided financial support and items to help in their time of need.

The family also ran a pet care business on the property, Home Farm Kennels, That building was not damaged in the fire, Capt. Raymond said. None of the animals that were being boarded there were injured.