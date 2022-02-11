Final Class C Heal Points and Play-In and Prelim Matchups

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 19 teams in Class C there are play-in games for those seeded 15-19 and then prelim games for all. The winners of those prelim games will then head to Bangor to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class C North Heal Point Standings and the Play-in and Prelim Matchups

Class C Girls Heal Points

Stearns 12-3 Calais 14-3 Penobscot Valley 14-3 Central 15-3 Hodgdon 14-3 Fort Kent 9-7 Dexter 10-6 Sumner 10-6 Central Aroostook 10-8 Narraguagus 8-10 Mattanawcook 7-10 Woodland 6-10 Fort Fairfield 7-9 Piscataquis 6-10 Penquis 5-13 Lee Academy 5-13 GSA 2-14 Madawaska 3-11 Searsport 3-13

Play-in games

#15 Penquis vs. #19 Searsport

#14 Piscataquis vs. #18 Madawaska

#16 Lee Academy vs. #17 GSA

Prelim Games

#1 Stearns vs. Winner #16 Lee Academy vs. #17 GSA

#2 Calais vs. Winner #15 Penquis vs. #19 Searsport

#3 Penobscot Valley vs. Winner #14 Piscataquis vs. #18 Madawaska

#4 Central vs. #13 Fort Fairfield

#5 Hodgdon vs. #12 Woodland

#6 Fort Kent vs. #11 Mattanawcook

#7 Dexter vs. #10 Narraguagus

#8 Sumner vs. #9 Central Aroostook

Class C Boys Heal Points

Fort Kent 17-1 GSA 14-2 Woodland 14-3 Dexter 12-5 Lee Academy 9-5 Stearns 11-6 Fort Fairfield 10-7 Calais 9-8 Hodgdon 12-6 Penobscot Valley 8-8 Central 10-8 Penquis 9-8 Madawaska 8-9 Narraguagus 8-10 Searsport 6-11 Central Aroostook 6-11 Sumner 5-12 Mattanawcook Academy 2-14 Piscataquis 2-13

Play-in games

#15 Searsport vs. #18 Mattanawcook Academy

#14 Narraguagus vs. #19 Piscataquis

#16 Central Aroostook vs. #17 Sumner

Prelim Games