Final Class C Heal Points and Play-In and Prelim Matchups
The Heal Points have been finalized. With 19 teams in Class C there are play-in games for those seeded 15-19 and then prelim games for all. The winners of those prelim games will then head to Bangor to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class C North Heal Point Standings and the Play-in and Prelim Matchups
Class C Girls Heal Points
- Stearns 12-3
- Calais 14-3
- Penobscot Valley 14-3
- Central 15-3
- Hodgdon 14-3
- Fort Kent 9-7
- Dexter 10-6
- Sumner 10-6
- Central Aroostook 10-8
- Narraguagus 8-10
- Mattanawcook 7-10
- Woodland 6-10
- Fort Fairfield 7-9
- Piscataquis 6-10
- Penquis 5-13
- Lee Academy 5-13
- GSA 2-14
- Madawaska 3-11
- Searsport 3-13
Play-in games
- #15 Penquis vs. #19 Searsport
- #14 Piscataquis vs. #18 Madawaska
- #16 Lee Academy vs. #17 GSA
Prelim Games
- #1 Stearns vs. Winner #16 Lee Academy vs. #17 GSA
- #2 Calais vs. Winner #15 Penquis vs. #19 Searsport
- #3 Penobscot Valley vs. Winner #14 Piscataquis vs. #18 Madawaska
- #4 Central vs. #13 Fort Fairfield
- #5 Hodgdon vs. #12 Woodland
- #6 Fort Kent vs. #11 Mattanawcook
- #7 Dexter vs. #10 Narraguagus
- #8 Sumner vs. #9 Central Aroostook
Class C Boys Heal Points
- Fort Kent 17-1
- GSA 14-2
- Woodland 14-3
- Dexter 12-5
- Lee Academy 9-5
- Stearns 11-6
- Fort Fairfield 10-7
- Calais 9-8
- Hodgdon 12-6
- Penobscot Valley 8-8
- Central 10-8
- Penquis 9-8
- Madawaska 8-9
- Narraguagus 8-10
- Searsport 6-11
- Central Aroostook 6-11
- Sumner 5-12
- Mattanawcook Academy 2-14
- Piscataquis 2-13
Play-in games
- #15 Searsport vs. #18 Mattanawcook Academy
- #14 Narraguagus vs. #19 Piscataquis
- #16 Central Aroostook vs. #17 Sumner
Prelim Games
- #1 Fort Kent vs. Winner #16 Central Aroostook vs. #17 Sumner
- #2 GSA vs. Winner #15 Searsport vs. #18 Mattanawcook Academy
- #3 Woodland vs. Winner #14 Narraguagus vs. #19 Piscataquis
- #4 Dexter vs #13 Madawaska
- #5 Lee Academy vs. #12 Penquis
- #6 Stearns vs. #11 Central
- #7 Fort Fairfield vs. #10 Penobscot Valley
- #8 Calais vs. #9 Hodgdon