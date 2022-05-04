Feast at Fenway Park on 45 of Boston’s Most Fabulous Restaurants at this Food Festival for a Cause

Oh wow, delish! I'm already salivating just thinking about this. How does mingling and noshing with former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez and others sound, and at our beautiful Fenway Park? Oh and FYI, Wally will be there too, so WOO HOO!

Here's the deal on this magnificent casual Sunday afternoon food tasting with a silent auction at Fenway coming up on Sunday, June 5th.

It's called Feast with 45, and is the main fundraiser for the Pedro Martinez Foundation. Yup, we love our Pedro, the 8-time All Star former Red Sox pitching great who wore #45 when he played with the Boston Red Sox from 1998 to 2004 as one of the greatest players of all time.

45 of Boston's most delicious restaurants will be at Fenway for this food festival, and at $115 per ticket, you're helping Pedro's foundation continue its incredible work with at-risk children around Boston and beyond while enjoying mouthwatering food.

Pedro's from the Dominican Republic and according to his website, started the Pedro Martinez Foundation to help children and families with education, tutoring, food, job training, medical and dental, crisis relief, and so many other programs in the Boston area and other major cities around the country and in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

We believe it “takes a village” to raise a child and we come alongside families living in poverty to help them break this cycle in their lives and help children achieve their dreams. Our mission is to positively impact society by investing in the holistic care of at risk youth. My friends, please join me for this special event where together we will east some of the best food in Boston. Can't wait to see you there.

Click here for more info and the list of the restaurants. Yes, you'll be drooling after you read the list.

