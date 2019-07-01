FDA Releases Warning About Dangerous Dog Foods

Last year the FDA begun investigating reports of canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs eating certain pet foods, many labeled as "grain-free," which contained a high proportion of peas, lentils, other legume seeds (pulses), and/or potatoes in various forms (whole, flour, protein, etc.) as main ingredients (listed within the first 10 ingredients in the ingredient list, before vitamins and minerals).

Many of these case reports included breeds of dogs not previously known to have a genetic predisposition to the disease.

The DCM illness can be severe, even fatal, and many cases report eating “grain-free” labeled pet food.

The FDA has not asked and of the companies listed in the report to recall their products. “We have shared case report information with these firms so they can make informed decisions about the marketing and formulation of their products"

The above image is provided by fda.gov.