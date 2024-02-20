Officials are working to identify the driver of a pickup truck that crashed on the Turnpike in York.

What Happened?

It was approximately 1:45 Monday afternoon when the Maine State Police began receiving numerous reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the Maine Turnpike, near mile marker 7. When Troopers arrived, they found a Dodge pickup truck that had left the roadway and crashed into the tree line. As a result of the crash, the vehicle and several trees caught fire. Members of the York Fire Department put out the flames and the police began investigating the crash.

Was Anyone Else Hurt?

Troopers determined that the driver was alone in the vehicle and did not survive the crash. Now, the Maine State Police Department is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to positively identify the driver. That person's name will not be released until their identity has been confirmed and the next of kin has been notified.

Who Do We Call With Information?

Officials are hoping to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone who thinks they may have information about this crash is urged to contact Trooper Swiatek at 207-624-7076.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

