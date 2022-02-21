Fast food is big business in this country as well as here in Maine. There are so many national fast food chains that there's always something that someone will enjoy at the drive-thru or in the store ready to go.

Maine has seen the fast food industry boom ever since the opening of the very first McDonald's in Maine on Saint John Street in Portland in 1964. Back then it was an old-fashioned drive-in. Not the movie kind. The kind where you pull up in your car and park, someone comes out to take your order and brings it out to you on a tray that hooks to your window. It's still there almost 60 years later but modernized for the second time.

The website QSR complied a list of the 37 most popular fast food franchises in the country based on how many locations they have. A lot on that list are here in Maine, but some are missing we'd love to see like Sonic, Jimmy John's, Jack in the Box, Hardee's, Carl's Jr. and Church's Chicken.

So what are the most popular fast food restaurants in Maine?

To find out, I took QSR's list and eliminated all the fast food franchises Maine doesn't have and added the ones that we do, as well as a few that I "went off the menu board" that weren't on their list.

Remember, these are the most popular fast food restaurants in Maine based on the number of locations in the state. Just because you don't like it, doesn't mean others don't.

Fan of Fast Food? Here Are the 25 Chain Restaurants With the Most Spots in Maine Of all the national fast food chains in the United States, these are the 25 that are here in Maine ranked by the number of locations across the state.