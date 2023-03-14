Family of 6 Loses Home in Washburn Fire

A Washburn couple and their four children were left homeless after a fire Monday morning.

The Washburn Fire Department responded to the blaze at 21 Porter Street around 9 a.m. Fire Chief Nate Allen told the County that black smoke and flames were shooting from the house when firefighters arrived.



Washburn family was away from home when fire broke out

Chief Allen said no one was in the home at the time. Melissa Hartin was at work and her husband Mark was dropping off their children at school, the newspaper reported. There were no injuries associated with the fire.

The Washburn Fire Department received mutual aid from the Presque Isle and Mapleton, Castle Hill & Chapman Fire Departments. Washburn police and utility crews also assisted at the scene.

The home was considered a total loss. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Helping family displaced by fire in Washburn

The American Red Cross responded to assist the family with immediate needs. A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family member to help raise money for the Hartin family.

