Fall Foliage: Is There Still Fall Autumn Colors To Check-Out?

There was no update from the Maine.gov website this week (Oct 14, 2020) for the fall colors. Last week...at least officially...the fall foliage was just about gone. Gees that did happen quickly. But I walk in the wood just about every day and while I am still seeing some lovely trees in Central Maine so keep looking. The thing with foliage is you never know where you will see the best 'beati-fall' colors...so look around where ever you go. See keep peeping for the fall colors. There are some stubborn trees that are colorful. But HURRY...winter is coming.

Check out how things were looking for Oct 7, 2020..

Fall officially arrived on September 22 at 9:21 am. According to the Farmers’ Almanac (the one from Lewiston with the green and orange cover) says it will start out nice with a stormy turn towards the end of the season.

Now I guess it is on to when we will see our first snow? Ya...that will be 'fun'.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!

Read More: Today's News for Central Maine | https://92moose.fm/things-october-16-2020/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral