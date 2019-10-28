Facial Recognition Is Helping Reunite Lost Pets With Owners in Maine

Most agencies around the globe are using facial recognition software to find lost people or criminals.

But one animal shelter in Lewiston is using it to reunite lost pets with their owners.

The Sun Journal reports that The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is the first in Maine to team up with the company FindingRover.com, a website and app designed to help families track down their missing pets by using the facial recognition software.

The two companies started working together just a few weeks ago, according to the article, and so far there hasn't been a match, but staff at the Humane Society knows it's just a matter of time.

Workers at the Humane Society can upload a photo of the animal at the shelter to the website or on the app while the owner of the missing pet does the same thing, then the software can analyze the two pictures and make a match.

FindingRover.com is free for the shelters as well as the owners. It can also help with animals that have been picked up by someone but not yet brought to shelters, since private citizens also can post photos of a pet they have found and search for a match for free.