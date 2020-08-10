Empty JCPenney and Sears Could Become Amazon Fulfillment Centers

It's no secret that malls everywhere are struggling to stay afloat. Some of our favorite spots to shop have closed their doors for good. We know how it happened -- just look at your Amazon transaction history.

Could the stores that we once shopped at religiously become Amazon fulfillment centers? That's the idea behind the countless meetings that Amazon's executives have had with one of America's biggest mall owners, Simon Property Group.

David McNew, Getty Images

According to Business Insider, Amazon is "in talks" with Simon Property Group to convert the large empty retail spaces into Amazon fulfillment centers. These empty stores would transform into warehouses that ship online orders. Amazon has their eyes set on the larger stores that filed for bankruptcy and closed down. Yep, Sears and JCPenney left such huge holes in malls all over America, and Amazon executives know that Mall executives are eager to make a deal.

Amazon has a lot to gain if this deal with Simon Property Group goes through. The more warehouse space around the U.S. acquired the quicker you and I can get our packages. Amazon has already occupied old strip malls that have gone out of business and turned them into fulfillment centers.