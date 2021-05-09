Elon Musk Reveals He Has Asperger’s Syndrome During ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘I’m Actually Making History Tonight’

Elon Musk seemingly made history tonight, revealing for the first time publicly on live television that he has Asperger's.

On Saturday (May 8), the Tesla co-founder revealed that he has Asperger's syndrome during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. According to the first-time SNL host, he is the first person with Asperger's syndrome to host an episode of the sketch comedy show in its 46 seasons on air.

“It’s an honor to be hosting Saturday Night Live,” Musk said during his opening monologue. “Sometimes after I say something, I have to say, 'I mean that,' so people really know that I mean it. That's because I don't always have a lot of intonational variation in how I speak, which I'm told makes for great comedy. I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it."

Asperger's syndrome is on the autism spectrum and is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person’s communication skills in terms of socialization and nonverbal cues.

During his monologue, the SpaceX owner also joked about how he smoked a joint while doing an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast. He also addressed his youngest son, X Æ A-12, telling the crowd that the baby's name is pronounced as "cat running across [the] keyboard."

Watch his monologue in full, below.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Elon brought his mother, Maye Musk, to join in the fun. She even dismissed his outlandish idea that humans are just programs in a video game. Maye also asked her son what he will be getting her for Mother’s Day. His response? Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that has gone viral partially thanks to Elon’s support of the coin that makes fun of cryptocurrency by using a meme as its logo.