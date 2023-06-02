El Nino Will Bring Sweltering Heat to Maine This Summer

Record-breaking heat yesterday and below normal temperatures tomorrow and Sunday.

Yeah, what's going on.

We ain't seen nothing yet. In Maine. In America. In the World.

How hot will this summer be?

According to the Climate Prediction Center it'll likely be extreme heat this summer. Their outlook shows hotter than average temperatures across America.

But wait there's more.

El Nino could also turn up the heat this summer. The climate cycle can push warm weather and water towards the Americas and last until winter.

Summer is not what it used to be.

What used to be warm beach days are turning into record high temperatures. Disastrous heat waves pummeled almost every part of the world over and over again last year, and the forecasts for this summer suggest another exceptionally hot summer

Dare we say, climate crisis. Heat waves are becoming more frequent more severe and longer lasting with less overnight relief because nighttime temperatures do not drop as low as they once did.

And multiple heat waves can be dangerous fueling droughts and wildfires. A sudden spike in heat strokes, and a surging demand for electricity adds to the problems,

High humidity makes the heat wave more dangerous. Humid air can inhibit the human body's main cooling mechanism, the evaporation of sweat. We need to perspire to prevent overheating.

It's hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk, but with the cost of a dozen eggs nobody wants to mess with that experiment. Oppressive heat is coming this summer. Somebody cue up the Keith Urban song, Long Hot Summer.

According to the National Oceanic and atmospheric administration, NOAA, El Nino will emerge this summer and last until winter.

We need to hope for a la Nina, which is a cool phase.