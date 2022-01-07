Eight Teens Involved in SUV Rollover on I-95 in Houlton

A rollover crash on the Interstate in Houlton Wednesday evening sent eight teens to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

Police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 6:00 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 301, according to a news release from Sgt. Chadwick Fuller of the Maine State Police.

State Police report the 17-year-old driver from Hodgdon lost control of the 2019 Chevy Tahoe due to slippery road conditions after attempting to pass a slow-moving vehicle. The SUV rolled down the embankment and ended upright on its wheels on the right side of the highway, Fuller said.

There were eight young people in the vehicle, who were reported to be part of the Hodgdon High School girls’ basketball team. They were transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital to be treated for what police called minor injuries.

Trooper Laney Merchant investigated the crash. Houlton Police and Houlton Fire & Ambulance also assisted at the scene.