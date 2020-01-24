Edmundston Rooming House Fire Under Investigation

One man was displaced by an early morning fire Thursday at a rooming house in Edmundston.

About 20 firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to Monsigneur Plourde Avenue and were able to confine the blaze to a single unit. There were no injuries.

Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross said the man is staying with a friend for now and volunteers are assisting with emergency purchases including food and other basics.

The fire is considered to be suspicious. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

It is the same rooming house where 19 tenants were evacuated last September while Edmundston police investigated what they described as a "possible clandestine drug lab" in one of the rooms.