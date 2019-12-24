Ed Sheeran Is Taking a Break and Getting Off Social Media

Following the success of his chart-topping record, No. 6 Collaborations Project, and this year's Divide tour, Ed Sheeran is ready for a "breather."

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see more of the world," he said in a post on Instagram.

He continued, "I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read. I’ll be off social media until it’s time to come back."

While he's been known to go on long breaks, Sheeran reassures his fans that this doesn't mean the end. "...thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right an I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

And we look forward to hearing what those experiences will sound like in the future.