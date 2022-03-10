Why Dylan O’Brien Won’t Be in the ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie

Dylan O'Brien revealed why fans won't see him in the upcoming Teen Wolf film.

Unfortunately, the actor behind Stiles Stilinski will not be in the forthcoming Paramount+ movie revival based on the MTV series that ran between 2011 and 2017.

In a new interview with Variety, O'Brien discussed his choice to not return to his supernatural roots.

“It was a difficult decision," he shared. "A lot went into it. The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out."

Despite his fondness for the memories, cast and crew, he made his decision based on the show's 2017 conclusion.

"Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there," he explained. "I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f---ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it."

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

Deadline reports that actress Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura in the TV series, turned down the role for the film. She was allegedly "offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts," which apparently refers to Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and Crystal Reed.

Additionally, Tyler Hoechlin is apparently on the fence about returning but the report suggests that he will "likely return."

Despite the fact that O'Brien and Cho will not be in the movie, several original cast members have been confirmed to return.

Series creator Jeff Davis will be writing and producing the movie. Original cast members Tyler Posey, Roden, Colton Haynes, Hennig, Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry will be featured in the revival.