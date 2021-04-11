Does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plan on running for President of the United States?

The Rock trended on social media over the weekend after a poll conducted by Piplsay found that nearly half of the surveyed participants would approve of the former wrestler running for office. Of 30,138 American adults surveyed, 46 percent approved of a potential Johnson run for president and/or Texas Governor.

On Saturday (April 10), the WWE superstar-turned-actor addressed the rumor that he is considering running in the 2024 presidential election.

“Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” he wrote on Instagram.

For the last five years, Johnson has been toying with the idea of a political career. In June 2016, he shared an article that claimed he could run for office one day and potentially win.

“I care DEEPLY about our [country]... and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring,” he said at the time. “Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country.”

Would you support The Rock in a presidential run?