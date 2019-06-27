Beth Chapman's final words to her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman were those of consolation. Although the Dog the Bounty Hunter star never accepted death, she recognized that her family was afraid for her.

Duane Chapman spoke to reporters in Hawaii for about 10 minutes just hours after Beth's death, providing numerous details about his wife's final days and hours, her outlook in the weeks prior and news that there would be a memorial service that would be open to the public. The 66-year-old remained composed as he graciously offered insight and answered a few questions, including one about his wife's final words to him.

Beth Chapman died at age 51 June 26, 2019, ending a two-year battle with cancer.

"When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say 'in Jesus' name' and hold her," Chapman told reporters, including Hawaii News Now, "and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more. And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it."

Beth Chapman's Final Words Were Gracious, Caring:

Duane Chapman says the family knew the day would come when Beth would lose her battle to cancer, but she never fully accepted that truth. Even after a breathing episode that sent her to the hospital, the family expected she'd recover enough to live another day. They didn't prepare for the end to come so quickly.

“It’s terrible, the most terrible time in someone’s life,” Dog said in a press conference video to Hawaii News Now. “You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death, so it’s not good."

Chapman's daughters stood alongside him, and at one point daughter Lyssa revealed they didn't have details for memorials in both Hawaii and Colorado, reiterating that they just were not prepared.

The Chapmans had two children together and several from previous relationships. Dog wanted mourners and fans to know they did not authorized any public memorial funds and won't be doing so, adding that they don't need money. The reminder came as a warning that online fundraisers are most likely a scam. "Please save your money and send flowers," he said.

The Chapmans rose to fame in the 2000s thanks to their A&E reality show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, which chronicled Dog's work chasing fugitives, with Beth as his business partner. The show aired from 2004 until 2012.

A first Dog the Bounty Hunter spin-off, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, aired on CMT for three seasons. Another spin-off, Dog's Most Wanted, made Beth Chapman's cancer battle a prominent storyline.